Cubs' Albert Almora: Clubs another homer
Almora went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the White Sox.
Almora droved him a run in the first, second and sixth innings, all on singles. He's looked strong at the dish so far this spring and is now 11-for-32 with two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored.
