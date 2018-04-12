Almora went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Almora batted leadoff with Pittsburgh starting lefty Steven Brault, and he continued his strong performance against southpaws. Almora slashed .342/.411/.486 against lefties last season and he's a good play in fantasy anytime a lefty is on the hill for the opponent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories