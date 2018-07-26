Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two doubles Wednesday
Almora went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Chicago only had five hits as a team, so Almora's strong performance was much needed. Anthony Rizzo has taken over as the Cubs' leadoff hitter lately, but Almora batted second in this one and he's generally occupied a spot near the top of the order. The 24-year-old outfielder is now batting .320 with a .795 OPS this season.
