Almora went 2-for-3 with two singles in Friday's 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

Almora was one of the few Cubs to get anything going at the plate in the lopsided loss. It was also his first start in four days and only his fourth total start of the season. Ian Happ has taken the reins in center field with a strong start to the year, and Almora simply isn't playing enough right now to be much of a fantasy factor.