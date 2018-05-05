Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits Friday
Almora went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.
Almora batted sixth in this one for just the second time this season. He had served as the leadoff hitter the last 12 times he was in the lineup, but Ben Zobrist got a start at second base and hit first Friday. Manager Joe Maddon is known to juggle his lineups often, so Almora's move to sixth is likely just a temporary thing. The 24-year-old outfielder will probably return to the leadoff spot in the near future.
