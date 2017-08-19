Almora went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Almora has primarily batted lower in the order this season, but he batted leadoff for the second time in a week. The 23-year-old has a solid .285/.335/.404 slash line, and while his playing time might not be consistent enough to satisfy standard league owners, Almora is someone to look at in daily leagues whenever he's in the lineup.