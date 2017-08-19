Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits from leadoff spot Friday
Almora went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.
Almora has primarily batted lower in the order this season, but he batted leadoff for the second time in a week. The 23-year-old has a solid .285/.335/.404 slash line, and while his playing time might not be consistent enough to satisfy standard league owners, Almora is someone to look at in daily leagues whenever he's in the lineup.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...