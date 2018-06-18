Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits in loss Sunday
Almora went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Almora had no help in this one, as the Cubs mustered just four total hits as a team against Jack Flaherty and a series of St. Louis relievers. The 24-year-old outfielder did reach third base in the third inning but was left there when Kris Bryant struck out to end the frame. Almora is now slashing a solid .325/.372/.440 this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start