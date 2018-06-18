Almora went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Almora had no help in this one, as the Cubs mustered just four total hits as a team against Jack Flaherty and a series of St. Louis relievers. The 24-year-old outfielder did reach third base in the third inning but was left there when Kris Bryant struck out to end the frame. Almora is now slashing a solid .325/.372/.440 this season.

