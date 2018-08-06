Almora went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Almora had been scuffling lately, as he came into Sunday's contest on an 0-for-11 skid over his past five games. The 24-year-old outfielder had also seen a dip in playing time during the cold stretch, with Sunday's start just his third in the last seven contests. Almora is still hitting a healthy .302 for the season, and maybe the multi-hit performance will start a hot streak.