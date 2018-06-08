Almora went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Almora has been solid at the plate all season, as he's now batting .314 with an even .800 OPS. He's also been a steady source of runs with 35 to date. The main thing holding Almora back from really taking off has been playing time, as manager Joe Maddon has kept players like Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist heavily involved, often at the expense of Almora. However, the 24-year-old outfielder has been a good fantasy contributor when he's been in the lineup.