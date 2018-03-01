Cubs' Albert Almora: Competing for leadoff spot
Almora and Ian Happ are leading candidates to win leadoff duties during spring training, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
In the early going this spring, the two have shared duties. Manager Joe Maddon said a platoon could develop moving into the regular season. "We'll make up our mind during camp," Maddon said. "There's a chance we'll play one against righties, one against lefties." The right-handed Almora would figure to see the smaller share in that rotation, but he could deliver decent fantasy value in the right matchups. Almora slashed .342/.411/.486 against lefties last year compared to .271/.291/.420 against righties.
More News
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...