Almora and Ian Happ are leading candidates to win leadoff duties during spring training, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

In the early going this spring, the two have shared duties. Manager Joe Maddon said a platoon could develop moving into the regular season. "We'll make up our mind during camp," Maddon said. "There's a chance we'll play one against righties, one against lefties." The right-handed Almora would figure to see the smaller share in that rotation, but he could deliver decent fantasy value in the right matchups. Almora slashed .342/.411/.486 against lefties last year compared to .271/.291/.420 against righties.