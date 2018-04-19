Cubs' Albert Almora: Could be in line for more playing time
With Ian Happ expected to see his role reduced somewhat due to early-season struggles, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com, Almora could get more time in center field and as the Cubs' leadoff hitter.
In spring training, manager Joe Maddon talked about splitting leadoff duties between Happ and Almora, but Happ seized a lion's share of the role with a good Cactus League showing. To date, Happ has received 49 at-bats to 29 for Almora, though it seems like Almora will get more run moving forward. The left-handed outfielder has a solid .276/.344/.517 slash line and could see his fantasy value go up with increased playing time. However, Maddon didn't seem to completely write off Happ, so he could wrestle back some playing time if he makes adjustments at the plate.
