With Ian Happ optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, Almora could be in line to seize more playing time in center field this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Happ has been struggling this spring, but the demotion still comes as a bit of a surprise and it should open up more time for Almora. He and Happ ended up in a timeshare last year, with Almora often playing against lefties and Happ often playing against righties. Almora now profiles as an everyday player in center field, though Jason Heyward could also get some run there, and Happ also figures to get back into the picture at some point if he can iron his swing out in the minors.

