Almora is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

In 12 games in the month of August, Almora has started five times in center, with Ian Happ, who starts Tuesday, getting the call six times. Almora had the playing-time edge earlier in the season but the role now seems to be evenly split, which has seen Happ get more at-bats overall, as he's also picked up starts at four other positions.