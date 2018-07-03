Almora went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Almora left Saturday's game against the Twins with leg cramps, then didn't start Sunday, though he did appear as a pinch hitter. It was good to see the 24-year-old outfielder back in there and productive, and it appears he should be fine moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories