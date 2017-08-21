Almora went 2-for-4 with a three-run triple in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Almora's big hit in the third inning provided all of Chicago's offense until a three-run outburst in the bottom of the 10th turned a 5-3 deficit into a walkoff extra-inning win. The center fielder was lifted for pinch-hitter Ian Happ in the ninth inning, and often plays only parts of games due to his inability to hit right-handed pitching.