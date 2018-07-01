Almora left Saturday's win over the Twins with leg cramps, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

On an afternoon in which the heat index was well over 100, Almora wasn't the only player affected by the heat as three Twins exited with heat illness. Almora made an impact before leaving, going 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI, his third consecutive multi-hit effort. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of Sunday's lineup with the off day on tap for Monday.

