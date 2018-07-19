Almora (personal) is expected to be activated from the Family Medical Emergency list ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Almora left the Cubs prior to the team's most recent game last Sunday in order to be with his family. As expected, he'll be ready to rejoin the big club with the All-Star break coming to a close, though it's not known if he'll immediately slide back into the starting nine for the series opener with St. Louis. Expect Almora to be officially activated a few hours prior to the 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch.