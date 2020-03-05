Cubs' Albert Almora: Feeling sick
Almora isn't available for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to an illness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Teammates Yu Darvish and Jason Kipnis were scratched ahead of the game with flu-like symptoms, so Almora might have fallen victim to the bug as well. As long as he's able to make a full recovery from the illness within the next couple of weeks, Almora's availability for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted. Almora has been battling Ian Happ for the top job in center field this spring.
