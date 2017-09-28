Almora said he felt discomfort in his back when he tried to swing, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Almora suffered a shoulder contusion after colliding with the outfield wall Tuesday. The issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious -- X-rays came back negative -- but he's apparently still dealing with some soreness and should be considered day-to-day. If he fails to improve in the coming days, it could possibly affect his status for the playoffs.