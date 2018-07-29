Cubs' Albert Almora: Gets a breather Sunday
Almora is out of the lineup Sunday evening against the Cardinals.
Almora will head to the bench after getting six consecutive starts in center field and going 3-for-22 at the plate over that stretch. He had led the National League in batting average as early as last week, but three-straight hitless games have brought that mark down to a still-respectable .307. While Almora rides the pine, Jason Heyward will shift over to center field, while Ben Zobrist gets the start in right and mans the two-spot in the order.
