Cubs' Albert Almora: Gets breather Sunday
Almora is out of the lineup Sunday evening against the Cardinals.
Almora will head to the bench after getting six consecutive starts in center field and going 3-for-22 at the plate over that stretch. He had led the National League in batting average as early as last week, but three straight hitless games have brought that mark down to a still-respectable .307. While Almora rides the pine, Jason Heyward will shift over to center field, while Ben Zobrist gets the start in right and mans the two spot in the order.
