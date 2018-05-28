Almora went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Almora continues to produce, as this three-hit performance pumped his slash line up to .326/.377/.457 through 138 at-bats. The on-base percentage is perhaps the most intriguing part of that profile, as he would offer fantastic upside as a source of runs should he continue to get opportunities atop the order and reach base at that clip. He doesn't run as much as a typical leadoff hitter, however, as he's only swiped one bag over 223 career games at the big-league level, and he also has been sharing playing time with Ian Happ despite his robust numbers at the plate.