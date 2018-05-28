Cubs' Albert Almora: Gets three hits against Giants
Almora went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday.
Almora continues to produce, as this three-hit performance pumped his slash line up to .326/.377/.457 through 138 at-bats. The on-base percentage is perhaps the most intriguing part of that profile, as he would offer fantastic upside as a source of runs should he continue to get opportunities atop the order and reach base at that clip. He doesn't run as much as a typical leadoff hitter, however, as he's only swiped one bag over 223 career games at the big-league level, and he also has been sharing playing time with Ian Happ despite his robust numbers at the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...