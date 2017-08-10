Cubs' Albert Almora: Goes deep Wednesday
Almora went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Almora supplied all of the Cubs' offense in a 3-1 loss. The youngster isn't playing everyday, which limits his value in standard leagues, but he's been fairly effective when he's in the lineup, posting a .278/.332/.406 slash line.
