Chicago manager David Ross said he's been impressed by Almora at the plate and on the bases during summer camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almora popped a home run against Jon Lester in an intrasquad game Friday and has stolen three bases during the team's summer scrimmages. "I think Albert had one of the best quarantines that you could have," Ross said. "Everybody comes in here a little bit differently after that long break. Almora did a phenomenal job of staying ready." The 26-year-old will probably split some time in center field with Ian Happ, but with National League teams now able to use a designated hitter, Happ could see some time there, allowing the superior defender Almora to get more time in the field.