Cubs' Albert Almora: Heads to bench Friday
Almora is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
Almora had made four straight starts in center field for the Cubs, but will cede the position to switch-hitter Ian Happ as right-hander Homer Bailey takes the mound for the Reds. Almora has been productive at the plate this season, with a .297/.355/.423 slash line in 122 plate appearances.
More News
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...