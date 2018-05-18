Almora is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Almora had made four straight starts in center field for the Cubs, but will cede the position to switch-hitter Ian Happ as right-hander Homer Bailey takes the mound for the Reds. Almora has been productive at the plate this season, with a .297/.355/.423 slash line in 122 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories