Cubs' Albert Almora: Heads to bench Tuesday
Almora is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Almora will head to the bench as the Cubs give Ian Happ another start in center field following his two-homer performance Monday. The 24-year-old Almora is hitting a respectable .278/.330/.389 through 28 games this season.
