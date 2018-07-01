Almora (leg) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Almora exited Saturday's victory over Minnesota due to leg cramps, and will stay on the bench for the series finale. It's unclear if this is precautionary in advance of a team day off Monday, or if Almora was simply due for a regular day off after starting four consecutive games in center field. Regardless, Jason Heyward will take over in center for the afternoon matchup, while Ian Happ bats atop the order.