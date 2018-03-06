Cubs' Albert Almora: Hitless so far this spring
In five Cactus League games, Almora is 0-for-13 with two strikeouts.
It's been a rough start for Almora, particularly considering that he's auditioning for the leadoff spot. His primary competition for the role, Ian Happ, has burst out the gates 8-for-17 with four home runs. It's still early, but Almora likely needs to show life soon if he wants any chance to snag leadoff duties. The team could also split those duties, with Happ still the favorite to get the most time atop the lineup.
