Cubs' Albert Almora: Hits eighth homer
Almora went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
Almora came off the bench in this one, and after grounding out in his first at-bat, touched up Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth. He missed time earlier in the week with a bruised shoulder after colliding with the outfield wall in St. Louis. The 23-year-old is a strong defender and he puts bat to ball with consistency, but it seems like a stretch to think Almora's role will grow significantly in 2018.
