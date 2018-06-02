Almora (undisclosed) is starting in center field and hitting seventh Saturday against the Mets.

He seemingly exited Friday's game with an undisclosed injury, but it was obviously minor, if indeed he was banged up. Almora doesn't quite play every day, but he has been producing when he's out there, hitting .407/.441/.574 with one home run and just eight strikeouts over his last 54 at-bats.

