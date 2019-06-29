Almora went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.

Almora had a third of Chicago's hits on a night in which Sonny Gray and three Cincinnati relievers shut down the Cubs. Almora is still losing some playing time in the outfield to the left-handed Carlos Gonzalez, but the former's superior defense keeps him in the lineup most days despite a middling .250/.290/.393 slash line.