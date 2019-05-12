Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Draws fourth consecutive start
Almora will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Brewers.
Almora will pick up his fourth straight start after recording one hit in each of the previous three contests. The slick-fielding outfielder doesn't have a line on a full-time role, but he should benefit from a mild uptick in playing time while Ben Zobrist (personal) is away from the team.
