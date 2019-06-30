Almora is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Almora has started the last two games and four of the past five, but he'll be on the bench for Sunday's series finale with Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant starting from left to right in the outfield. Almora is slashing just .250/.289/.395, though his strong defense in center often gets him in the lineup. He'll likely slot back into the starting nine on Monday.