Almora went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

That's now seven home runs on the season for Almora, which is two more than he hit last season and within one of his career high set back in 2017. The 25-year-old has so far been more of a contact hitter at the MLB level, but his power surge has been a welcome sight for fantasy owners.