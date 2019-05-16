Almora went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds.

Almora's third home run of the season was one of three the Cubs hit on the day. The 25-year-old outfielder hit just five home runs last year and has never hit more than eight in a season during his MLB career, so power is generally a bonus with Almora.