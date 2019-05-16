Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Goes deep in extra-inning loss
Almora went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds.
Almora's third home run of the season was one of three the Cubs hit on the day. The 25-year-old outfielder hit just five home runs last year and has never hit more than eight in a season during his MLB career, so power is generally a bonus with Almora.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Draws fourth consecutive start•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Productive from leadoff spot•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Rattles off two doubles•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Starting Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Smashes pinch-hit homer•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Picks up start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...