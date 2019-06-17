Almora went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Almora had a third of the team's nine hits, and the lack of production around him kept him from recording any runs or RBI. It was a nice showing for the 25-year-old outfielder, who entered the game slashing just .138/.194/.138 in June. It was also only the second multi-hit game of the month for Almora.

More News
Our Latest Stories