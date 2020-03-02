Almora went 1-for-3 and hit his second home run of the spring in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Almora has been scorching hot to start spring training, as he's now batting .583 through five Cactus League games with those two home runs, six runs scored and six RBI. The 23-year-old showed up to camp with a reworked swing and it certainly looks to be making a difference in the early going. Almora is competing with Ian Happ for playing time in center field and is making a strong case for himself.