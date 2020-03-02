Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Homers again Sunday
Almora went 1-for-3 and hit his second home run of the spring in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.
Almora has been scorching hot to start spring training, as he's now batting .583 through five Cactus League games with those two home runs, six runs scored and six RBI. The 23-year-old showed up to camp with a reworked swing and it certainly looks to be making a difference in the early going. Almora is competing with Ian Happ for playing time in center field and is making a strong case for himself.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Shows off new swing•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Avoids arbitration with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Removed with knee injury•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Starting in return to majors•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Launches 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.