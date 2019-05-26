Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Homers and scores twice
Almora went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.
Almora got the Cubs on the board with a solo shot off Tyler Mahle in the second inning, his sixth of the season. He later scored the winning run in the eighth on a David Bote double after recording a one-out walk.
