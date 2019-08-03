Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Launches 12th homer
Almora went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead solo home run and two RBI Saturday against the Brewers.
Almora took Junior Guerra deep in the seventh inning to for his 12th home run of the season which gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Amid questions about his playing time with the acquisition of Nick Castellanos, Almora has only had four at-bats in the five games prior to today. For the season, he's produced a .247/.279/.411 line across 299 at-bats and may only get sporadic starts in the outfield moving forward.
