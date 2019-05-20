Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Notches three hits
Almora went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs Sunday in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Nationals.
Almora has delivered multi-hit performances in three of his last four starts and is sporting a .338 average dating back to April 25. The 25-year-old was mostly deployed as a short-side platoon player early in the season, but his hot bat coupled with the ongoing absence of Ben Zobrist (personal) has paved the way for the slick-fielding outfielder to take on a full-time role.
