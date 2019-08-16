Almora was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old struggled since Aug. 4, going 3-for-18 with five strikeouts, and with Nicholas Castellanos and Ian Happ available to play in the outfield, Almora will get a chance to right the ship at the Triple-A level. Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa while James Norwood was optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves. Brandon Kintzler (pectoral) was also activated from the 10-day injured list.

