Almora went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

Almora's big blast was the difference in this one, and the 25-year-old outfielder is on a modest power surge, with three home runs over his past eight games. Almora now has five long balls this season, which matches his total from last year and is just three away from tying his career best of eight set in 2017.

