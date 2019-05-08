Almrora went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Starting for the third time in the last four games, Almora made the most of his opportunity. He now has two home runs to go along with a .250 average and .650 OPS. The 25-year-old outfielder has shown good contact skills in his MLB career, but he's never hit more than eight home runs in a season, so Tuesday's blast was a pleasant surprise.