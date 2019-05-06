Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Rattles off two doubles
Almora went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Cardinals.
Making his second straight start, Almora delivered in the big Cubs win. The 25-year-old outfielder isn't playing every day with Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist all in the mix for outfield starts, so his fantasy value will remain capped for the time being.
