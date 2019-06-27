Almora is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Almora's batting average is down almost 40 points from 2018, but a mild uptick in power coupled with his quality defense in center field should keep him in the lineup for most games. Carlos Gonzalez will draw the start in Almora's stead in the series finale but looks to be the Cubs' clear fourth outfielder at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories