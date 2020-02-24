Play

Almora reworked his swing over the offseason, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almora needed to do something after hitting .236/.271/.381 last season, easily the worst line of his four-year big-league career. In his first game of the spring, he was noticeably more upright with less of an open stance. He also reduced his leg kick. It's too early to say whether or not the changes will help, but it gives at least some reason to believe he'll return to the more respectable numbers he posted early in his career.

