Almora went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Almora has appeared in 12 games this month and he only has hits in three of them. Overall, he's slashing .138/.194/.138 in June, and his season batting average has fallen from .259 at the end of May to its current mark of .241. Almora's strong defense in center field will continue to get him onto the field, but he's not offering much from a fantasy perspective these days.