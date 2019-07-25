Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Smacks 10th homer
Almora went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Giants.
Almora took Tyler Beede deep in the fourth inning to notch his 10th home run of the season. He's been in a fairly deep funk at the dish of late, recording just six hits in his last 36 at-bats with two home runs, four runs scored and three RBI. For the season, he's maintained a .240/.275/.390 line across 306 plate appearances.
