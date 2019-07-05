Almora went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Almora took Jordan Lyles deep in the second inning to record his eighth home run of the season. It was his first long ball since May 27, though he continues to play regularly thanks to his strong defense in center field. He's now hitting .249/.286/.396 across 263 plate appearances.

