Almora was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and is starting in center field and batting sixth versus the Brewers.

Almora was demoted in mid-August but returns to the Cubs after struggling at Triple-A with a .610 OPS in 13 contests. The 25-year-old took a step back this season leading to his demotion, posting a .243/.275/.396 slash line with 12 home runs in 321 at-bats.